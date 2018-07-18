Disaster averted; Firefighters save homes in western Nevada County (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

Cal Fire firefighters — with assistance from Nevada and Yuba County units — saved a handful of homes from the flames of a vegetation fire along the 14000 block of Dove Road in western Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple reports of the fire came in around 4 p.m. prompting a large response from Cal Fire, including bulldozers, water tenders, Grass Valley air tanker 88 and White Cloud helicopter 514.

Firefighters at the scene initially described the fire moving at a moderate rate up a hill, through dry grass and oak woodlands.

Grass Valley air tanker 88 made strategic fire retardant drops to prevent the flanks of the fire from burning homes that bordered it.

Though a few outbuildings did meet their fate, residents in the area noted the initial retardant drops likely saved their homes.

Cal Fire has increased the initial fire response following the disastrous 2017 California wildfire season in efforts to keep wildland fires under 10 acres.

Between 4 and 6 acres burned in the Dove Road incident.

The cause of the fire was undetermined as of press time.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.