‘Dine 4 a Cause’ benefits United Way of Nevada County

United Way of Nevada County will be hosting a fundraiser, "Dine 4 a Cause," during lunch and dinner on March 3 at Bistro 221 in Nevada City. Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Owner Melissa Bryant will donate 10 percent of the day's sales to United Way of Nevada County.

United Way encourages the community to come have fun and savor some wonderful food at Bistro 221, located at 221 Broad St. in Nevada City. The menu offers a vast selection of items from spicy chicken wings to vegetarian fare. Call 530-265-0221 for more information or to make a reservation or visit http://www.bistro221nevadacity.com. All proceeds of this event go to United Way of Nevada County. For more information call United Way at 530-274-8111 or visit http://www.uwnc.org.