Dignity Health gives over $1 million in community grants to help thousands in need

Dignity Health, which operates Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital as well as a number of other hospitals in the greater Sacramento region, has awarded more than $1 million in community grants to 12 collaborative proposals across Sacramento, Yolo and Nevada counties.

All 15 projects address priority needs identified in the most recent Community Health Needs Assessments conducted by the hospitals, including access to behavioral health services, active living and healthy eating, homelessness and human trafficking.

"For more than 160 years, Dignity Health has been committed to fulfilling our mission to help the underserved and vulnerable populations in our region receive much-needed services," said Laurie Harting, senior vice president, operations, greater Sacramento service area. "Our community grants program allows us to form strategic partnerships with local organizations that link services directly to our hospitals, leveraging resources to address priority health issues to build a greater continuum of care for those we serve."

In Nevada County, a $92,958 community grant has been awarded to one collaborative proposal, the Direct Access to Treatment Pilot Program. This collaboration is taking an innovative approach to increasing access to health care with a focus on substance use disorder treatment, primary care and housing. Community liaisons and officers utilize a screening, identification, and warm hand-off process to connect homeless/criminally justice involved individuals to health care, with dedicated access to residential treatment and post-treatment emergency shelter or transitional housing.

The lead organization is Community Recovery Resource, also known as CoRR, while the Grass Valley Police Department and Hospitality House are listed as partners.

Grants are funded by contributions from Dignity Health's member hospitals. In the greater Sacramento region, Dignity Health hospitals that contribute to the grants program are Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Recommended Stories For You

Across the Dignity Health system, the community grants program has awarded more than $70 million to 3,382 community-based health improvement projects since 1991.