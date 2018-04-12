 Diaper drive set for Saturday and Sunday at local grocery stores | TheUnion.com

Diaper drive set for Saturday and Sunday at local grocery stores

A diaper drive is slated for this weekend to help support Kare Crisis Nursery with the hopes of helping families and children in need.

Collection boxes will be set up all day Saturday and Sunday at the Grass Valley Safeway on Sutton Way as well as the Raley's on Freeman Lane.

For more information, contact Lauren Jensen at 530-913-9928.