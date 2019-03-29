 Diabetes support group | TheUnion.com

Diabetes support group

Submitted to The Union

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For more information or to register, call 530-615-4155.

