Diabetes support group
March 29, 2019
Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For more information or to register, call 530-615-4155.
