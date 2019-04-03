Diabetes self management training and support class offered in Grass Valley
Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy in Grass Valley will be offering a six week "Diabetes Self Management Training and Support Class," beginning at 12:30 p.m. on April 29. The training is Medicare approved and covered by commercial insurance with a medical provider referral. For more information, call 530-615-4166.
