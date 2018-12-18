Developer submits map for 235-home development as part of Loma Rica Ranch in Grass Valley

It has been in the planning stages for decades, transitioning through several owners and multiple designs.

But the Loma Rica Ranch could finally see a housing development break ground, as early as next summer.

A tentative subdivision map has been submitted to the city of Grass Valley for the first phase of housing in what is being called The Creeks neighborhood, 235 units on the western side of the road bordered by Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way.

Environmental documents are being reviewed, said Community Development Director Tom Last, estimating the project could go before the planning commission and then the city council by early spring.

"We're very pleased to be moving forward," said Steve Garrett of Castle Companies. "We're excited about the project … We hope, if things move according to schedule, we'd like to break ground next summer."

A little history

The housing being proposed for The Creeks neighborhood is just the first phase of just one section of the 452-acre mixed-use development that constitutes Loma Rica Ranch. Besides the units being proposed for building next year, that portion of the former ranch property contains some acreage slated for future development, mostly as mixed-use along Sutton Way.

The project includes three other neighborhoods slated for development on a rolling basis dependent on the success of the first phase — the Farm neighborhood, the Lake neighborhood and the Trailhead neighborhood.

The chain of ownership includes Errol MacBoyle, owner of the lucrative Idaho-Maryland Mine, who bought the ranch in 1934 and built a thoroughbred breeding and training center, as well as a gazebo that extended into a lake. Noor, an Irish-bred champion who set three world records and upset Triple Crown Champion Citation four out of five times, was buried in the middle of the track before being exhumed in 2011 and reburied in Kentucky.

During the early 1990s, the land was held by Teachers Management Investment Corp., which had proposed a subdivision. It later came under the ownership of the Ronald Getty Trust. In 2002, developer Phil Carville entered a joint agreement with the trust and Bill Newsome, and began pitching a "new Urbanist" project with quality affordable housing, a village center, health club, an organic farm, sports fields and open space. The specific plan for the project was first presented to the city in 2004, but stalled out. The organic farm proposed by Carville lasted from 2005 to 2009.

By 2011, the project had been revamped with Garrett at the helm, and was proposing a total of 700 housing units. The city council approved the project specific plan in 2011 and annexed the property in 2013.

The project last came before the city in 2016, when Garrett made a presentation to the council regarding the Creeks Neighborhood. At that time, Garrett said 70-80 residential home units in the first phase would be attached single-family houses with an estimated cost between $400,000 and $500,000.

New owners, revised plan

Tom Last noted the Loma Rica Ranch project in its current form initially came to the city in 2010 but that the recession, and the shelving of development by the Getty Trust, caused the project to be delayed.

Garrett and Castle Companies purchased the property from the Getty Trust in October of this year. Garrett said that after working on the proposal for nearly 10 years, he had gotten a strong sense of how valuable the development would be to the community.

The four distinct neighborhoods remain as part of the overall plan, he said. Some aspects of the "new Urbanist" model remain.

"We want to still have it be walkable," Garrett said, adding an extensive trail system is planned along with an undergoing tunnel across Brunswick Road to connect the neighborhoods. "There will be connectivity, people will be able to walk or ride bikes. That's still a big focus for us."

The tentative subdivision map has 235 lots — 124 single-family homes, 51 single-family homes with garages at the rear, and 60 "duet homes," or duplexes. House sizes range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet for the duet homes to 1,500 to 2,400 square feet for the single-family units.

Prices will be "market-competitive" for new homes, Garrett said, adding they have not set those prices yet.

The duet homes are geared to be more affordable, while the larger houses will be marketed toward young families, empty nesters and retirees.

"We want them to like what they see," Garret added.

Last has received archeology, traffic and hydrology technical reports, which are under review. One big change from the project approved in 2011 has to do with a proposed extension of Dorsey Drive from where it ends at Sutton Way through the Creeks neighborhood to Brunswick Road. Initially the intersection of Dorsey and Sutton was envisioned as a roundabout, Last said.

But now, due to power line issues, Dorsey would take a slight jog before continuing across Sutton slightly below where it ends now. A new traffic study was prepared and now must be reviewed by a peer consultant, Last said. Another traffic change involves eliminating one of two planned intersections on Brunswick Road.

Inside the Creeks neighborhood, the big change is the elimination of the proposed retail center, which has been relocated to the Farm neighborhood. The farm will be retained and the commercial center will be tied to that to create a "lifestyle" center with an agricultural component, similar in concept to The Cannery, a "farm to table" housing development in Davis with a working farm and a marketplace.

"We thought it made more sense to locate the commercial center by the farm." Garrett said. "We would like to reopen an organic farm there, and to have a retail use adjacent to that."

Last said he did not anticipate needing any further Environmental Impact Review studies because the proposed changes to this phase of the development are few and need only some addendums. If the peer review of the traffic study is done by January, the subdivision map could go to the Planning Commission in February or March, Last said.

The development of the remaining neighborhoods will depend on market demand, Garrett said.

"It's a lot of homes to be building in Grass Valley," he said. "We'll have to see how well-received they are by the consumer."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.