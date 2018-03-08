Details emerge in wreck involving KVMR broadcaster Wesley Robertson

A preliminary investigation into a car wreck involving longtime KVMR broadcaster Wesley Robertson indicates he struck a concrete median on Highway 20/49 and then drove his vehicle to a nearby off-ramp, where police found him, the California Highway Patrol said.

Robertson, who died Sunday morning, was found the previous night near the Idaho Maryland Road off-ramp. Initially talking to officers, Robertson fell at one point and was taken to a hospital. He later was transferred to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Grass Valley police have said.

A doctor pronounced Robertson deceased at 11:32 a.m. Sunday. No autopsy will occur. A hospital doctor will name the cause of death, followed by Placer County authorities determining the manner of death, the Placer County Coroner's Office said.

CHP Officer Michael Steele in a release states the wreck occurred at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Robertson was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback east on a snowy, slushy highway when he lost control. The left, front corner of the vehicle struck the concrete center divider, and his vehicle came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of the highway, the release states.

"It was a spin-out," Steele said.

Robertson then drove his car to the nearby off-ramp, where police found him. He declined medical services, the release states.

Police have said Robertson displayed symptoms of intoxication, leading them to administer a field sobriety test.

"Our officer was in the process of determining if Robertson was impaired when his medical issues became apparent," Capt. Steve Johnson said in an email. "From that point on, Robertson's well-being became the officer's focus and priority. As such, a final determination was not made as to the level of his impairment. However, the investigating officer did have reason to believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident."

The highway patrol said alcohol intoxication was determined to be a factor in the wreck, which remains under investigation, the release states.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.