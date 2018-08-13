Destruction Derby: Saving the best for last (PHOTO GALLERY)

There's something about the sight of crunching cars and the gladiators of steel that drive them that brings a sell-out crowd to the annual KNCO Destruction Derby year after year on the final night of the Nevada County Fair.

Competitors from all over the region test their metal might with their favorite Detroit power houses sending sparks, fire, fumes and dirt into the air until the last driver standing is left in the arena.

Judges decide the winners depending on longevity, hits and aggressiveness in the arena.

This year's winners include; 1st place Mike Doyle ($4,000), 2nd place Brian Holt ($2,000), 3rd place Jesus Campes ($1,000). Loren Chitwood won $400 for being the most aggressive in the arena.