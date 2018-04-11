Demonstration, vigil against gun violence set for Nevada County Fairgrounds on Saturday
April 11, 2018
The Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County and other local activist groups are organizing a nonviolent demonstration and vigil at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event is meant to protest the proliferation of gun violence on today's youth and an event planned by the Friends of NRA, according to a release.
The public is reminded that this is a nonviolent, peaceful protest where alcohol, drugs and weapons aren't welcome. A silent vigil starts at 4 p.m. followed by singing. Positive, non-confrontational signs and banners are welcome.
Source: Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County
