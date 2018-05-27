Democratic Women’s Club board installation in Nevada County
May 27, 2018
The installation for the Democratic Women's Club's new executive board for 2018/2019 will be at 10 a.m. on June 2. Board members include Kate Wannamaker, president; Itara O'Connell, vice president; Meri Mohr, treasurer; and Sharon O'Hara, secretary.
After the installations, guest speaker Peter Minett, chair of the Nevada County Democrats, will share what he's learned from the election process. Breakfast and social time begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Gold Country Conference Center, 1012 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. The speaker begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 for breakfast.
Please RSVP by May 28 to Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com.
