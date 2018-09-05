Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, hosts regular "Coffee and Conversations," a dementia support group for friends and family members of loved ones with memory loss. Meetings take place at 3:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Participants are invited each month to share stories, successes and concerns while learning new coping tips and care solutions from people on similar journeys. The support group is free and open to the public. Caregivers are invited to bring their loved ones along to enjoy an activity with our memory care staff during the sessions. For more information, call Cascades of Grass Valley at 530-272-8002.