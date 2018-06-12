Delay averted with extra funding for Bridgeport restoration project

On Friday the state's Budget Conference Committee unanimously voted to include the additional $2.8 million in funding needed to restore the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge as planned in the late summer, according to a release.

On May 21, Nevada County was informed that a funding shortfall for the Bridgeport Bridge Restoration Project emerged which, if left unfunded, would delay the project for at least one year and likely drive costs up, further threatening the project.

In collaboration with the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee and many other community advocates, county supervisors sent letters to California State Assembly Committee on budget members to advocate for the funding needed to keep the project on schedule, and received news that the Budget Conference Committee voted in favor of the additional funding. The additional funds are now earmarked upon approval of the state budget.

Upon final approval of the additional funding in the State's budget, the California Department of Parks and Recreation will be able to continue to select a bid with construction starting as early as August. The reconstruction will include raising the bridge 18 inches to allow for higher river levels, with hidden new structural elements to ensure the future integrity of the bridge.

The project also includes replacement of some of the existing interior support structures, roof, wall and other failing structural elements as needed, all while preserving the bridge's historic nature.

Upon completion of the construction project, visitors will be able to cross the Bridgeport bridge for the first time since it was closed to foot traffic in 2011.

Source: Nevada County