Defense attorneys meet with two men facing murder charge in veteran Stan Norman’s death

The prosecutor in the Stan Norman murder case said Thursday it's possible no motive will be discovered in the veteran's death.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh spoke after a hearing in Nevada County Superior Court, where Sean Bryant, 51, and Michael McCauley, 41, met with their newly appointed attorneys. At that hearing the men declined to enter formal not guilty pleas to their murder charge, opting instead to again waive a legal deadline and return to court July 12.

"It'll take awhile for the discovery to come in this matter," said defense attorney David Brooks, who represents Bryant.

Supporters of Norman, 70, filled half the courtroom for Thursday's hearing. One man stood as Bryant and McCauley shuffled into the courtroom, watching them as they took their seats.

Officials have revealed no motive in the slaying.

"At this point, I don't want to speculate about motive," Walsh said. "I suspect there won't be any good motive for why this took place."

Recommended Stories For You

Asked about McCauley's earlier claim that he was only a witness in the case, Walsh said some people don't understand certain legal theories about criminal responsibility.

According to Walsh, someone can be culpable for helping another person commit a crime.

"And someone could also be an accessory after the fact," Walsh said. "We believe at a minimum he was an aider and an abettor."

Bryant and McCauley are accused in the death of Norman, who last was seen early April 15. Authorities said they arrested Bryant on May 15 on an unrelated torture charge. They accused him May 27 of murder after finding human bones in a Sadie D Drive burn pile. McCauley was arrested June 1.

About a week later officers found more human remains in a shallow grave near the Sadie D burn pile.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.