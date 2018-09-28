Defendant in psychedelic drug case could take plea

A man arrested after authorities reportedly found psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine, LSD and assault rifles at his residence last year was in court Friday. No action was taken, however, with a new court date set for Nov. 5 after a judge noted there were ongoing negotiations between the prosecution and the defense.

Also on Friday, a misdemeanor case involving driving on a suspended license was dismissed.

Duke John Charlesworth, 51, of Smartsville, was arrested in December after authorities served a search warrant on an RV parked in the 10000 block of Peardon Road. They reportedly found almost 2 ounces of meth and digital weighing scales, along with the mushrooms and 13 firearms, two of which were AR-15s.

Charlesworth is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possessing a controlled substance while armed.

Co-defendant Joseph William Axtell, 60, had been charged with possessing a controlled substance while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Earlier this year he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor trespassing.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.