Dee Mautino honored with park entryway

One of Grass Valley's biggest champions — Devere (Dee) Mautino — was honored with a new entryway to the park she fought to establish, Tuesday morning at Mautino Community Park.

Though Mautino died on March 12 at the age of 91, her surviving family members were on hand to see the dedication of the park's new sign and entryway.

"I think it's wonderful," Mautino's only daughter, Michelle Norton, said following the dedication. "She fought long and hard, especially for this park."

The park, located at Alta Street and Alta Hill Mine Road, was an unkempt lot when Mautino envisioned the area as a community park.

The Foothill Lions Club of Grass Valley did all of the necessary fundraising to have the new entryway to the park built.

"We sold bricks to get the money to do it and then we provided the sign," Foothill Lions' Arnie Romanello said. "She got to see the prototype before she passed away."

A portion of the sign depicts one of Mautino's iconic hats that she was known for wearing.

Members of the Foothill Lions plan to continue maintaining aspects of the park in the future.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.