Deceased woman found in Nevada County with gun nearby; foul play not suspected

Briana "Bri" Ferguson, the 41-year-old Roseville woman found dead Wednesday in Nevada County, was found with an unfired handgun near her body, authorities said.

Officers found Ferguson's Jeep Grand Cherokee at the end of Greenhorn Road after receiving a welfare check request from the Roseville Police Department. Ferguson's body was about a quarter-mile away, said Mike Sullivan, the county's chief deputy coroner.

"She had kind of gone up on a trail by herself," he added.

A handgun found nearby didn't appear used, and the body had no obvious wounds, Sullivan said. Roseville police have said it appears there was no foul play.

Authorities on Thursday completed an autopsy on Ferguson's body. The cause and manner of her death are pending a toxicology test, expected to take three weeks, Sullivan said.

Roseville police said Ferguson was last seen on Dec. 14 at her home. She was later reported missing. A tip received by police led them to contact Nevada County authorities, who discovered her body.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.