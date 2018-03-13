 Decades of dedication: County honors employees meeting milestones | TheUnion.com

Submitted to The Union

Nevada County and its Board of Supervisors honored employees meeting milestone anniversaries on Tuesday, recognizing those who have worked for the county for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-year tenures.

Employees were publicly recognized with their name read aloud at the meeting and enjoyed refreshments at a reception honoring their service to the community.