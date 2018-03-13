Decades of dedication: County honors employees meeting milestones
March 13, 2018
Nevada County and its Board of Supervisors honored employees meeting milestone anniversaries on Tuesday, recognizing those who have worked for the county for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-year tenures.
Employees were publicly recognized with their name read aloud at the meeting and enjoyed refreshments at a reception honoring their service to the community.
Trending In: Local News
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- Three suspects sought in home invasion robbery
- Nevada County students to participate in National School Walkout Wednesday
- Details emerge in wreck involving KVMR broadcaster Wesley Robertson
- Dee Mautino, 1st female mayor of Grass Valley, dies at 91
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Child dies in Nevada County wreck; driver deemed intoxicated by authorities
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- Three suspects sought in home invasion robbery
- Nevada County students to participate in National School Walkout Wednesday
- Details emerge in wreck involving KVMR broadcaster Wesley Robertson