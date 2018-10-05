Debaters tackle gas tax, rent control initiatives at Nevada County forum

A November repeal of the 12-cent gas tax would mean unfixed potholes, unsafe roads and 7,000 road projects undone, according to one supporting argument.

Alternatively, the repeal of the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 could save some people around $500 a year in gas costs.

"A 'yes' vote is imperative in supporting our working class," said Linden Lovett, a member of the Nevada Union High School Debate Team.

Speaking at a Thursday forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, Lovett argued that working-class families struggle with the state's high cost of living. The gas tax negatively affects the poor more than the wealthy.

Advocating for the gas tax, debate team member Hagan Noyes pointed to what he called shoddy infrastructure that needs rehabilitation.

"We have potholes everywhere," he said. "There's a risk of bridges collapsing."

Recommended Stories For You

Proposition 6 — which if passed would repeal the tax, along with increased vehicle registration fees — is one of 11 measures on the Nov. 6 ballot. Debate team students and League members explained the measures in a two-hour forum held at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

The measures vary in purpose. A handful focus on the authorization of bonds. One would give the state the ability to make Daylight Saving Time year-round, if the federal government allowed the change.

Two other debate team members focused on Prop 10, which if passed would allow local governments to impose rent control.

Evelyn Grandfield argued in support of the measure.

"Rent prices are just out of control in California," she said. "Rent control prices would make everything more standardized."

Rent control would force landlords to compete for renters in ways other than the cost of an apartment, like making the building more appealing, she said.

Brenden Ulmos argued in opposition of the initiative. He said landlords would become selective when choosing renters, and would abandon lower-income areas.

"Fixing prices will only anger the landlords, which will make them more conservative about who they let in," he said.

Ballot measures

Proposition 1 would authorize the sale of $4 billion in bonds to fund housing assistance programs for low-income residents, veterans and others. Its purpose is to address the cost of housing in the state.

If passed, the annual bond payments would total some $170 million for 35 years.

Prop 2 would allow the state to issue up to $2 billion in bonds for housing for the mentally ill who are homeless or face homelessness. The annual $140 million payments on the bonds would come from Mental Health Services Act funds.

Prop 3 would authorize almost $9 billion in bonds for projects focused on water supply, quality, conveyance, sustainability and storage. Annual payments would total some $430 million for 40 years.

Prop 4 would authorize $1.5 billion in bonds for building, expanding, renovating and equipping children's hospitals. Bond payments would be about $80 million each year for 35 years.

Prop 5 would allow homeowners 55 years old or older, or people severely disabled, to transfer the tax assessed value of their old home to their new residence anywhere in the state.

Local governments and schools would lose an estimated $100 million in annual property taxes over the first few years. That yearly loss would grow to around $1 billion in later years.

Prop 6 would repeal the 12-cent gas tax and increased registration fees.

Prop 7 would allow the Legislature to make Daylight Saving Time year-round, if federal rules allow it.

Prop 8 would cap the revenue a chronic dialysis clinic could receive, forcing it to give rebates to people who exceeded the cap. The fiscal impact of this measure is unknown.

Prop 9 was removed from the ballot by the California Supreme Court. It proposed that California be divided into three separate states. People will not have the chance to vote on this measure.

Prop 10 focuses on rent control.

Prop 11 would require private-sector ambulance company workers to remain on-call during work breaks.

Prop 12 would establish minimum space requirements for confining animals like veal calves and breeding pigs. It would prohibit some commercial sales of certain meat and egg products, if they came from animals held in violation of the measure.

The passage of this initiative is expected to cost up to $10 million annually to enforce.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.