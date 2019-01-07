Deadline looms for financial help with health insurance

Open enrollment for Covered California runs through Jan. 15 for coverage that begins on Feb. 1, according to a release.

California's health insurance marketplace offers services from Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Affordable Care Act), with 11 insurers serving Covered California consumers — 96 percent of whom can choose from two insurers or more, while 82 percent have three or more choices.

"There has been so much noise — and at times, plain disinformation — around the Affordable Care Act in the past year, but the important thing for consumers to know is that Covered California's open enrollment will go through Jan. 15," Executive Director Peter V. Lee said. "You still have time to sign up and get quality and affordable health coverage throughout 2019."

More than 3.5 million consumers have been enrolled through Covered California at one time or another since 2014. About 1.3 million consumers were enrolled in 2018, with nine out of 10 getting financial assistance. The state's uninsured rate was cut to a historic low of 6.8 percent.

An estimated 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible to enroll in Covered California, and new research shows that 82 percent of uninsured consumers surveyed, who are eligible for financial assistance, do not know that they qualify for subsidies that can help bring that coverage within reach.

Go to CoveredCA.com to see if you qualify for financial help. Click on the button that reads "Shop and Compare" and enter your zip code, household income and the number of people who need insurance and their ages.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, go to www.coveredca.com/find-help or call 800-300-1506.

Source: Covered California