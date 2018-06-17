Daughter joins dad as doctor at Yubadocs in Grass Valley

Dr. Marya Hicks, daughter of Yubadocs Medical Director Dr. Roger Hicks, will join Yubadocs in June before she begins her residency at the University of Nevada Reno in Family Medicine, according to a release.

"I am beyond thrilled to be returning home to Yubadocs as an MD," Marya Hicks said in the release. "It's been a long time since I last saw many of the patients of our community at Yubadocs as a medical assistant — even longer since I first saw them as a front office receptionist. I am so honored to be returning to serve them as a physician.

"My goal of becoming a greater asset to the community and working to solve the doctor shortage problem in our rural area was a huge part of what attracted me to medical school."

Marya Hicks graduated from St. George's Medical School magna cum laude on April 13. She is also a 2012 Honors graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre and received a Founder's Day Award for academic achievement.

She then completed a post- baccalaureate program in Pre-Medical Science at the University of California's Berkeley Extension program. Prior to that, Marya Hicks was a medical assistant and ward clerk at Yubadocs, where she completed special projects creating and implementing an office recycling program and designing and implementing a digital document filing system.

During medical school, Marya Hicks served as secretary of Iota Epsilon Alpha International Medical Honor Society. While in that organization, she helped organize a fundraiser to assist with supplying medications, patient transportation, trait testing, and public outreach and education for the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada. Outside of medicine, Marya Hicks enjoys whitewater rafting, as well as directing and participating in theatrical productions.

"I have to say, it seems that things have come full circle in that her first work as an MD will be here at Yubadocs," Roger Hicks said in the release. " … her experiences at Yubadocs are part of what made her realize she wanted to become a doctor. Once she made that decision, she just kept at it ­— through all the twists and turns and highs and lows — until she earned her MD."

Yubadocs Urgent Care is the only certified and accredited Urgent Care clinic in the area. It is certified and accredited by the Urgent Care Association.

Source: Julie Baker Projects