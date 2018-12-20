Danish director sets “Twisted” thriller in Nevada County

Dead animals have taken over this stately Victorian in the heart of Nevada City.

Taxidermied bobcats, pheasants and foxes stare glassy-eyed from almost every available surface in the dining room, the foyer, the parlor.

Director Vibeke Muasya seems intent on getting these game trophies into the scene she was shooting Friday afternoon for "Twisted." At one point, she makes sure the bobcat could be seen lurking ominously behind the actress slumped into a chair.

A tense scene is unfolding after Hannah, played by Madeleine Masson, bangs frantically on the front door and stumbles in with shocking news.

Friends Victor and Katya comfort her, then feed her a tranquilizer to calm her down.

"Are they going to help her? Are they going to trust her? Or are they going to betray her?" Muasya said. "I don't want to get there too fast … I want the audience to suffer."

There's a theme here — but the Danish director is keeping a tight lid on the details of her second feature, a psychological thriller set "in a small town with a big secret." The independent, low-budget effort also used the Sixteen to One Mine, a hunting cabin in Bear Valley, a local cemetery, and an art room at Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning as backdrops.

"There are a lot of dead people and dead animals," Muasya said with a laugh.

Much of the time, Muasya is stationed out of sight, watching the action on a portable monitor. But she remains ever-present, providing direction and suggestions, panting rapidly in time with Hannah's "distress."

"You just saw something that is so unbelievable," she reminds Masson.

At one point, she coaches Masson through a scene where she is trying to tell Victor what happened.

"Look at him. Look at him," she repeats. "Give me your demon eyes. Look at him. Keep breathing … Ask him to trust you with those eyes."

Later, as the drugged Hannah crumples to the floor, Muasya tells her, "Bravo, girl."

A 'perfect place'

Nevada County is not exactly well-known as a movie location, so how did Muasya — whose first feature film was set in Kenya — end up here?

A lot of the credit is due local actress Karen Leigh Sharp, who was cast in the film as Hannah's mother, and who then volunteered as a location scout.

"It's a fluke that we're all (here) together," Sharp said, adding that Muasya is "a big believer in the power of the universe."

Muasya had spent time in Los Angeles working with HBO after they picked up her first feature, "Lost in Africa," and became fascinated with the way young Californians move.

As Muasya developed the concept that became "Twisted," the production company suggested countries that were cheaper to work in or that had tax breaks for filmmakers. But her heart was set on California.

"That laid-back, easy body language, it was very important to me," she said. "There is a subtext of what the body says."

Muasya became intrigued by the gold mining history of Northern California, calling it "the perfect place" to set a thriller.

She honed in on this area by viewing Google Earth, initially looking at Auburn and the American River for her setting.

Most of her casting work was done remotely as well, via online submissions and Skype.

"These days, actors self-tape," Muasya said, explaining that she first waded through nearly 4,000 profiles.

From those, she asked nearly 400 actors to send her audition tapes.

"What I found was that there is an amazing amount of talent outside Los Angeles and New York," she said.

Sharp, she said, caught her interest out of 1,000 submissions for the role of Silvia because "she has the same eyes as Liv Ullman … I thought 'Wow, there is a Liv Ullman living in the forest.'"

Sharp, who had been a professional location scout 20 years ago for national television commercials, offered her expertise.

"She sent me the most amazing locations," Muasya said.

Final callbacks were held at NCTV/Nevada County Media Center, which is where Muasya found Director of Photography Val Camp, who lives in Nevada City. First Assistant Camera, Camen Hodges, is local as well.

"It's unique, what's (been) happening here, with this pool of talent," Camp said. "To have a director come in and have this skill set available."

Taking a village

During a fair amount of the shoot, the cast and crew was holed up in a private home belonging to a friend of Sharp's.

"I knocked on the door and asked her if she had a basement," Sharp said. "She just told me to come on in."

Soon Muasya wanted to film more of the movie there.

"We ended up taking over the house," Sharp said, adding that the owner (who asked to remain anonymous) even housed some of the cast and has been feeding them as well. "She's been an incredible supporter."

The community has bent over backward to help out, Sharp said. Muasya agreed, saying, "This film has been made by the village of Nevada County."

Many of the cast and crew took on multiple jobs to pull the small indie film off, working 12-hour days, six days a week, Sharp noted.

"They're actually usually more than 12," interjected Hodges with a laugh.

"We've been going since the 26th of November," Muasya acknowledged. "We're feeling it."

"This is guerilla filmmaking," Sharp said.

Reporter Liz Kellar can be reached to 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.