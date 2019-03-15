Dance for a cause: The Latin Jazz & Funk Band to perform at free health clinic fundraiser
March 15, 2019
Join United Way of Nevada County for a special evening of music and dancing featuring The Latin Jazz & Funk Band, Wednesday, April 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of the group at Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley, have fun and raise funds for the Grass Valley Free 2-Day Health Care Clinic in 2020. Entrance is a $20 requested donation. This event had been scheduled for earlier in the year, but was postponed due to weather.
