Dan Miller appears headed for win in District 3 Nevada County supervisor race

Supervisor Dan Miller appeared to be headed to a second term on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the first vote tally showed Tuesday night.

Miller received 1,582 votes, or 54.76 percent. Hilary Hodge got 1,307 votes, or 45.24 percent.

The total reflects 21.62 percent of registered voters. Many other votes remain to be counted. See this story at TheUnion.com for the most up-to-date numbers.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Miller said Tuesday night. "Historically, those first results are a strong indicator of how the election is going to go."

Miller, 70, added that he won't feel relieved until all votes are tallied.

Hodge, 38, said she felt great, noting that a 300-vote difference wasn't insurmountable. She said was looking forward to future tallies.

"I think we've had the energy and the momentum," Hodge said.

The campaign for the District 3 seat pitted an incumbent who's served in elected office for years against a newcomer to political office. The candidates focused on these differences in their respective campaigns.

Miller, who's served almost three decades in elected office, touted his political experience on the campaign trail. Miller said the job of supervisor isn't for novices.

Hodge in her campaign consistently pushed for the need for a new perspective. She struck back at Miller, saying her resume is filled with accomplishments, not a list of jobs.

The campaign, while heated, simmered under the rancor of the district attorney's race. Supporters of both Hodge and Miller exchanged barbs online. Anti-Miller cartoons appeared on Facebook. Hodge opponents attacked her on a local conservative blog.

Sue Hoek, running for the District 4 supervisor seat, faced no opposition.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.