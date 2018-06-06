Dahle, Sisk atop District 1 assembly race

Republican incumbent Brian Dahle was projected Tuesday night to be one of two candidates to head to November's general election in his race for District 1 assembly.

Early numbers indicated that Dahle — who is seeking his fourth term — and Democrat Caleen Sisk, were the top two contenders who would vie for the seat later this year.

With 14.8 percent of precincts reporting, Dahle looked to have clinched his spot with 62.3 percent of the total. Sisk followed with 24.4 percent of the vote. Those in Nevada County voted the way of Dahle, who received 55.5 percent of the tally within the county. See the most up-to-date results by finding this story at TheUnion.com.

Dahle and Sisk led their opponents, college student Jenny O'Connell-Nowain from Redding and Peter van Peborgh of Kings Beach.

The 1st Assembly District covers the eastern edge of California from Lake Tahoe to the Oregon border and incorporates 11 counties, many of which are considered rural.

Dahle received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association and Professional Engineers in California Government, while being awarded a score of 100 percent by American Conservative Union.

Of his Tuesday victory, Dahle said, "I'm confident I've represented my district well and should be reelected."

"It will be narrowed down and we will see if we have a few debates and do what we do and we will see if voters want to send me (to Sacramento) for another two years."

Sisk, chief of the Winnemen Wintu Tribe, was running as a first time candidate. Her platform was based largely on restoration and renovation of natural resources.

"It's going to be a rough go of it," said Sisk of the general election. "But it's time for change."

"I think Dahle will pick up the Republican votes," she said, "and when it all shakes out (voters) will be looking at us a little closer."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.