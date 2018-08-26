CVS in Glenbrook Basin robbery, Grass Valley police say
August 26, 2018
Grass Valley police are searching for two men they say robbed the Glenbrook Basin CVS and escaped with about $4,000 worth of prescription drugs.
The robbery happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the 1005 Sutton Way store. A manager outside at the time noticed the suspects — two black men, both around 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, thin and in their early 20s — pull up the hoods of their sweatshirts as they entered the store, Cpl. Russell Johnson said.
Thinking it suspicious, that manager notified an employee inside the store. That second employee then saw the suspects placing store items in their pockets, and authorities were contacted, Johnson said.
Officers were driving to the store when they received a second call — the men had jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded access to medication, the corporal said.
The men displayed no weapons. The theft is a robbery because force or fear was used, Johnson said.
"You don't necessarily have to be threatened with a knife," he added. "It doesn't take a weapon to cause fear."
Grabbing an unknown amount of medication, one of the men then fled through a back door as the other ran out of the front. Both got into a green four-door Honda Accord. The first three numbers and letters on the plate are "4EV," Johnson said.
No one was hurt during the robbery. The investigation is ongoing, he added.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact police at 530-477-4600.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
