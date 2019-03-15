 Cutting for climate change: Bitney Prep participates in global student walkout | TheUnion.com

Cutting for climate change: Bitney Prep participates in global student walkout

The Union staff

About 100 Bitney Prep students exercised their right to peaceful protest Friday afternoon by participating in the global student walk-out for climate change.

Students from the 5th period elective and 7th period environmental science classes marched along with teachers and carried signs to the Brunswick and Highway 49 overpass.

