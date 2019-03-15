Cutting for climate change: Bitney Prep participates in global student walkout
March 15, 2019
About 100 Bitney Prep students exercised their right to peaceful protest Friday afternoon by participating in the global student walk-out for climate change.
Students from the 5th period elective and 7th period environmental science classes marched along with teachers and carried signs to the Brunswick and Highway 49 overpass.
