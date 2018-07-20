Culvert replacement project to start on Highway 174 in Nevada County

Culvert replacement project to start on Hwy 174

Work is set to begin Monday on a culvert replacement project to improve drainage on a section of Highway 174 in Nevada County, according to a Caltrans news release.

Crews are scheduled to begin work at 7 a.m. Monday to replace 10 culverts on Highway 174 from the Bear River Bridge at the Placer County line to 0.1 mile north of Mount Olive Road in Chicago Park.

Motorists should expect one-way traffic controls with delays up to 20 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through September.

The contract was awarded to CCFG Construction of Sonora for $389,550.

Caltrans advises motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert." The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans' QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Source: California Department of Transportation