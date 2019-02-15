Crocker celebrates Black History Month with free family festival

WHEN: Sunday, February 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This February, the Crocker Art Museum is celebrating Black History Month by inviting the community to connect more deeply with African American culture at a free family festival on Sunday.

Through a diverse program of live performances, film screenings, activities, and the exploration of a major exhibition featuring artist Jacob Lawrence, this one-of-a-kind celebration affords visitors an opportunity to appreciate cultural contributions and resiliency of African Americans as well.

Black History Month and the Crocker connection

The Crocker is known for programs that build and strengthen community through art. To further this mission, the museum hosts several free festivals each year, which take inspiration from the museum's vast and diverse permanent collection and/or traveling exhibitions that the museum hosts. At each festival, museum educators curate a program of live performances, hands-on activities, art tours, mini talks, maker activities, marketplaces, and a variety of immersive experiences that engage, connect and inspire. These rich cultural celebrations bring the community together, fostering pride, education and connection.

While the Crocker has led the celebration of Black History Month in Sacramento for the past several years, the museum's Jacob Lawrence exhibition has made this year's festival an even greater occasion.

Activities will include:

A rare Sacramento appearance by Thrive Choir, a diverse group of vocalists, artists, activists, educators, healers, and community organizers based in Oakland, California who describe themselves as "born to sing the music for the revolution."

A special "Dancing Through History " presentation by The BlyueRose Dance Project exploring African American history and contributions through music and dance.

Film screenings by Cine Soul: "The Musician" (short film) and "In the Heat of the Night"

Gallery tours of History, Labor, Life: The Prints of Jacob Lawrence, and Harlem Renaissance poetry readings and step dancing by students of Monterey Trail High School

Mini-talks by playwright Ginger Rutland whose "When We Were Colored: A Mother's Story" opens at Sacramento Theater Company next spring, and by Dr. Halifu Osumare, author of the recent book "Dancing in Blackness: A Memoir"

Sacramento's unique Black and Beautiful Artisans Marketplace, showcasing the unique creations by a dozen local artisans and craftspeople

"All thumbs" community mural facilitated by Sojourner Truth Multicultural Art Museum

Fun entertainment for children provided by Julian Dixon and his Tuba Time Tunnel and the charismatic storyteller Diane Ferlatte

A mesmerizing puppetry with multi-media performance of "Small Shoulders/Big Dreams II: Ruby Bridges & The Four Freedoms" by Deborah Pittman based on Ruby Bridges, civil rights activist and American hero. This work explores Ruby's experience desegregating the William Franz Elementary School at six-years old. Her experiences are seen through the lens of FDR's Four Freedoms.

A special appearance by Sacramento Regional Transit's Ole Blue "Rosa Parks" bus.

A special art showcase, styling, demonstrations, and talk featuring 100 Nappy Hair Tales and Akilah Hatchett-Fall of Sacred Crowns.

Learn about the Buffalo Soldiers with 10th Cavalry, Company G of Northern California.

Hands-on art activities inspired by the prints of Jacob Lawrence.

This event is a passion project of the Crocker's director of education, Stacey Shelnut-Hendrick.

For more information visit http://www.crockerart.org.