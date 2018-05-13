Crime Victims United of California endorse Smethers for Sheriff

Crime Victims United of California endorse Smethers

The Crime Victims United is a bi-partisan, statewide organization composed of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, legal professionals and others who work to protect and enhance public safety. These professionals along with organization, work to promote effective crime reduction measures and strengthen the rights of crime victims.

Based on Bill Smethers' strong philosophical support of these issues, the organization has unanimously endorsed Bill in his campaign for Sheriff of Nevada County. This organization believes in Bill's vision and have similar goals toward a safe community, according to a release.

Source: Bill Smethers campaign