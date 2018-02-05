Crash on 20 claims two more lives

A solo-vehicle crash on Highway 20 Monday afternoon has left both occupants dead, the California Highway Patrol has reported.

The crash near Laurentian Way was reported at 4:19 p.m. and involved a vehicle into a tree, which then was blocking part of the road.

According to the CHP website, one occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle and the other was pinned against the steering wheel.

The CHP confirmed both occupants died, but no additional details were immediately available.

Highway 20 initially was blocked in both directions but had one lane open to traffic by 5 p.m.

The stretch of Highway 20 between Nevada City and Interstate 80 has claimed six lives in less than a week and a half.

On Jan. 31, a crash involving a Kilroy's Towing Service truck and a Stockton-based Williams Tank Lines fuel tanker happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 20 near Bowman Lake Road. The collision sent flames 40 to 50 feet into the air and closed the highway for more than a day. Both drivers were killed but only one, John Drew, 49, of Reno, has been formally identified. (See more on Page A3).

On Jan. 27, a solo-vehicle wreck on Highway 20 just east of Willow Valley Road killed Dominic Giuliani, 20, of Nevada City, and Dawson Turiello, 19, of Grass Valley.