Crabby New Year

2019 is just over a week old and I find myself feeling a bit prickly. It may be the weather, or it may be that the wheel I run on seems to be picking up speed a bit sooner than anticipated after the holiday whirlwind, but I am having some difficulty shaking off my crabbiness.

I mentioned my grouchiness to a friend, who recommended I spend some time in introspection, suggesting there was something to be learned, and she was right.

This may come as a bit of a surprise, but for all my effort to be positive, I am really a big complainer. I try to live in gratitude. I am very aware of and constantly count my blessings. I realize there are many who live with much less and struggle in countless more ways than I do. I know this to be true. Honestly, I have little right to complain, but complain I do.

I have tried to go a day without griping, but it is, apparently, in my nature. I do not seem to be able to stop. Every day, I hear myself whining or grumbling or finding fault with something or someone. It is effortless. Not just effortless, impossible to control. Now, when I catch myself criticizing this or that, I try to simply acknowledge I am doing it and move on. Sometimes I can get through the morning before I hear myself moaning again. They say awareness is the first step, so I am at least on track to change the behavior. But isn't it just so easy to be negative?

I love the quote "be the change you want to see." It is how I am trying to live. And I realize the other side of that coin is to stop feeding the undesirable. (I may be a little slow in this, but I am getting there.)

With that in mind, in an effort to limit my exposure to the dark side, my husband and I have committed to a thirty-day news fast. Of course, I am still reading the local newspaper – at least skimming the headlines – but we are committed to skipping network and national news.

Years ago, I gave up a celebrity for lent. Charlie Sheen was in the news every day for months, until I just could not take it anymore. For six weeks, I was Sheen free. If I saw his name or face on a magazine, I flipped it over. If he was on a show, I turned it off. And by the time Easter came around, he had pretty much fallen off the headlines and into oblivion (at least for me).

Today, some people reading this will not have any idea who I am talking about. How could someone I had not even met take so much of my energy that I felt the need to turn away from the sight of him?

Well, I feel that way now about pretty much everything coming out of our nation's capital. It is draining. I just do not want to give it any power, so for a while, I am going to disconnect. I am hoping for the same effect – that in a few years it will just be a bad memory and when I bring it up, there will be those who have no idea what I am talking about.

My hope is that this one step will help turn my mood around. There is just so much vitriol, I need to take a break.

It feels as if society has come to a nearly irreparable divide full of hate and lies and I just do not want to take it anymore. I got caught up in it and it has taken me down.

I know there is much more good stuff happening. I just need to seek it out. How different would our world be if good news made the headlines? What if acts of kindness replaced "breaking news?" It may be a bit Pollyanna (according to Wikipedia, "Pollyanna is a best-selling 1913 novel by Eleanor H. Porter that is now considered a classic of children's literature, with the title character's name becoming a popular term for someone with the same very optimistic outlook: a subconscious bias towards the positive is often described as the Pollyanna principle") but I still believe there is more good in the world than bad; it's just that bad gets all the good press.

So, I am blaming my bad mood on headline news and deciding the cure is to focus on things I can control to replace it. So far that has meant reading more novels, journaling, having heartfelt conversations with those I hold dear, getting outside (even in the rain), cleaning and purging around the house, spending some time in quiet reflection, saying yes to things that sound pleasant and saying no to things that feel more like obligation.

It's only been a few days, but I feel better already. And if something major happens, feel free to let me know, I promise I won't complain.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.