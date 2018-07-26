County school board selects Sarantopoulos for open seat

The Nevada County Board of Education unanimously selected Paula Sarantopoulos Thursday to fill a vacancy on its five-person board.

Sarantopoulos will fill the seat for Area II, representing Clear Creek, Grass Valley, and Penn Valley Union school districts. A former Grass Valley school board member, she immediately took her oath of office and will fill the remainder of Michelle "Shelly" Sexton's term, which ends this year.

