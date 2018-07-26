County school board selects Sarantopoulos for open seat
July 26, 2018
The Nevada County Board of Education unanimously selected Paula Sarantopoulos Thursday to fill a vacancy on its five-person board.
Sarantopoulos will fill the seat for Area II, representing Clear Creek, Grass Valley, and Penn Valley Union school districts. A former Grass Valley school board member, she immediately took her oath of office and will fill the remainder of Michelle "Shelly" Sexton's term, which ends this year.
Check back for more updates.
