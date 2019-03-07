County CEO to address Western Nevada County League of Women Voters

Alison Lehman, Nevada County's CEO, will share her perspective on county operations at the next League of Women Voters' meeting, scheduled for March 9 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Lehman will share information on the county's approach to addressing some of the community's most pressing issues, including wildfire prevention, homelessness, affordable housing and economic development.

Lehman was appointed as CEO in September of 2018 after more than six years as assistant CEO. She is responsible for implementing the policy direction of the Board of Supervisors and leading county operations. She has more than 20 years of experience in government and community nonprofit settings. Lehman also served as Nevada County's director of social services for seven years where she was responsible for the delivery of public assistance, workforce development, veterans, children and adult welfare programs. She has held several senior management positions within Nevada County including interim human resources director and public health director, as well as the Health and Human Services manager stationed in Truckee. To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, visit https://my.lwv.org/california/western-nevada-county.