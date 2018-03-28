Council OK’s Energy Action Plan

Cleaner energy and new trails were among the topics under discussion at the Grass Valley City Council Tuesday night.

Council members approved signing a participation agreement with the Sierra Business Council to prepare an Energy Action Plan, which is intended to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The program, conducted in partnership with Pacific Gas & Electric, comes at no cost to the jurisdiction and involves staff and community input. A similar plan was adopted in Nevada City in 2014.

The Energy Action Plan will provide recommendations to Grass Valley on climate protection issues and is funded through 2018. According to the business council, only about 20 to 40 hours of city staff time will be required.

New Trails

The council also OK'd an agreement with Bear Yuba Land Trust to build spur trails that will augment the trail system proposed for the former site of a 100-foot-deep sinkhole near Little Wolf Creek. The sinkhole had opened up off Freeman Lane in January 2017 when a pinched culvert failed.

Recommended Stories For You

The area is planned to incorporate a trailhead leading to a walkway along Little Wolf Creek.

The land trust is proposing to build 4,000 linear feet of single-width track between the existing service road and Wolf Creek. They also will coordinate and supervise a trail-building event in conjunction with Wolf Creek Community Alliance, as part of Know Your Watershed Week April 28 through May 6.

The proposed budget for the spur trails is not to exceed $2,300, City Manager Tim Kiser said.

"Staff is very excited," he said, adding the spurs will venture down to Wolf Creek, into areas where the city does not have any trails.

Fire safety

City council members also approved the purchase of a Type I Fire Engine and the fire equipment to outfit the new fire engine.

According to the staff report by Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron, the city's reserve Engine 1B broke down in October while responding to a vegetation fire.

"After 18 years in service, thousands in repair costs and extensive downtime, I have lost confidence in this fire engine," Buttron wrote.

The new engine will cost $550,000, with the equipment adding $50,000. The engine, which will take close to a year for delivery, will be paid for out of the FY2018-19 budget.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.