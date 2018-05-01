Cosmic Roots Ranch’s country store debuts Saturday

In 2015, Ellen Cole and Jesse Olson opened their small family farm, Cosmic Roots Ranch, providing heritage pork, seasonal produce and fresh eggs. Since then, the couple has expanded faster than they ever anticipated, with more than 80 hogs now after debuting with just four.

Due to its ever-growing inventory and visions, Cosmic Roots Ranch is opening an on-site farm stand, the Cosmic Country Store. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and will feature pork products, eggs, hand-made soaps and candles, seasonal produce (beginning in June), and art by daughter Jasmine. The store will occasionally feature off-the-farm products, and visitors can check out the Cosmic Coop and even pet a pig or two.

The grand opening on Saturday will feature live music by Ray Kinman & the Excellent Dudes (starting at 3 p.m.), local food by Tano of 5 Spot (for purchase from 2-6:30 p.m.), free samples of pork (while supplies last), kids face painting, pig petting (wear appropriate attire, no sandals, friendly pigs get up close and personal), a free hand-made soap (while supplies last, one per couple/family), and even a pork package raffle/giveaway (tickets for purchase at the event).

This event kicks off the upcoming season and will be followed by participation in the local Farm Tour on July 7-8, entries in the Nevada County Fair and the Harvest Festival, and the Bounty of the County Best Local Chef Competition (Cosmic Roots pork won last year with Chef Zach Sterner of Twelve 28).

Source: Cosmic Roots Ranch