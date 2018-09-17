CoRRecovery Fest in Grass Valley to honor those reclaiming their lives and the community supporting them

Community Recovery Resources, a nonprofit wellness-focused recovery organization known widely as CoRR, will host its annual recovery festival in Grass Valley from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Dubbed the "CoRRecovery Fest," the event is designed to celebrate those reclaiming their lives through recovery and honor those who support the road to recovery, such as service providers, regional court officials, law enforcement officials, family and other members of the community. Sponsored by CoRR, The Coalition for Nevada County Youth, the CoRR Alumni Association and The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the event is open to the public.

Organizers say there are millions of Americans whose lives have been transformed through recovery, yet these hard-won victories often go unnoticed or unacknowledged. The CoRRecovery Fest coincides with National Recovery Month, which is considered a time to celebrate the accomplishments of those in recovery and provide a place for their voices to be heard. At the event, individuals will share stories of hope and emphasize the notion that "prevention works, treatment is effective and people can — and do — recover."

Nonetheless, Nevada County is not exempt from the national epidemic of mental and substance use disorders. For this reason, the CoRRecovery Fest will also provide recovery resources, as well as a healing sound bowl demonstration, a guided meditation, a unity circle, music, an art therapy corner, "impaired driving" go-carts and mindfulness resources. Candace Heidelberger, Nevada County's drug court judge, has been invited as the special guest speaker.

Organizers say this year's theme, "Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose, and Community," aims to highlight integrated care, a strong community, a sense of purpose and strong leadership, which are all considered key components when it comes to a sustained recovery for those with mental and substance use disorders.

"This September we are celebrating the sixth anniversary of the campus bringing essential services to our community, as well as National Recovery Month," said Ariel King Lovett, CoRR's chief executive officer. "This month recognizes and celebrates people in long-term recovery and the people and services that help make that possible.

Recommended Stories For You

"I feel like we are in an important time of change, as substance use disorders are increasingly and appropriately recognized as a healthcare issue, and as such, there is increased opportunity to reduce stigma and allow people to get the help they need."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.