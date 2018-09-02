Cooling trend expected after Labor Day for Nevada County

Nevada County's residents can enjoy a hot, sunny Labor Day today, knowing that the temperatures are expected to start dropping somewhat by mid-week. It's a classic Indian summer pattern, with not much call for pumpkin spice lattes just yet.

While last week's temperatures were slightly below normal, it heated up just in time for the three-day Labor Day weekend. Nevada County had been under the influence of an upper level trough pattern, which brought below-average temperatures to the region. There has been a brief and slight increase in temps over the weekend with daytime highs 3-6 degrees warmer on Sunday and Monday.

But, according to the National Weather Service, additional troughs will move through during the week that will drop temperatures back down into the mid to high 80s.

The weather service is predicting today to reach a high of 91 with calm winds and a low of 63 in Grass Valley, with more of the same Tuesday. Wednesday, the thermometer will start dropping slightly, with a predicted high of 89 degrees. Temperatures will drop further by next weekend, with highs of 86 degrees predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

