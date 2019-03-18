Two years ago, The Union published a story about Girl Scout Troop 1025, a small troop from Grass Valley that put their efforts and money toward collecting cookies for the military. That year, they were able to collect enough donations to send 10 cases of cookies overseas to the men and women of the military. This year the troop exceeded past years' efforts and will be donating a total of 15 and a half cases to the military — that's a total of 186 boxes of cookies.

There is a place on every order form for donating cookies to the military, said troop leader Brad Voss, but many people simply don't notice it. That's why the girls from Troop 1025 felt they should increase awareness, as way to help the troops.

"The girls have had many veterans come up to the booth and tell them how when they were in the military and received a box of cookies how happy it had made them," said Voss. "Wishing to improve on their former accomplishment of 10 cases the girls again agreed to take any donations made to the girls themselves and add that to the money donated toward cookies for the military."