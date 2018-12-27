Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe announces annual award winners

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe recently announced the winners of the 2018 Annual Awards Competition, according to a release.

The award winners were nominated by fellow members for superior craftsmanship, excellent customer service, innovative design, devotion to the association and community, or other outstanding characteristics. Twenty-nine nominations were made in five "project" categories and a three-person panel of independent judges from Reno and the Sacramento area selected the project winners.

With so many entries, the judges elected to divide new residential projects into two categories based on square footage. Twenty-one nominations were made in six "individual achievement" categories and those winners were chosen by CATT members.

Project Winners

New Residential Project of the Year (Under 4600 Sq Ft), Heslin Construction, James McIver, Lahontan

New Residential Project of the Year (Over 4600 Sq Ft), NSM Corporation, Olana Drive, Truckee

Residential Remodel Project of the Year, Boehm Construction, Tewksbury Drive, Truckee

Sustainable Building Methods Project of the Year, MWA, Inc., Gabbart & Woods Structural Engineers, Martis Camp, Truckee

New Commercial Project of the Year, MWA, Inc., Gabbart & Woods Structural Engineers, Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, Penn Valley

Public Works Project of the Year, JK Architecture Engineering, Donner Trail Elementary School, Kingvale

Individual Achievement Winners

New Member of the Year, Ingrid Riegler, AJ Marble & Granite Company

Volunteer of the Year, Jon Maitia, Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company

Professional of the Year, John Manocchio, Waddell and Reed

Supplier/Vendor of the Year, Craig Reynolds, DHC Supplies, Inc.

Sub-Contractor of the Year, Josh Munns, nvision Glass

Builder of the Year, Mike Nethersole, M.D. Construction & Consulting, Inc.

The 2018 awards program was sponsored by Mountain Hardware and Sports and Truckee Rents.

Questions about the competition, projects, or nominees should be sent to Valerie Vilbig at 530-550-9999 or info@ca-tt.com.

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe is a nonprofit trade association representing the broad spectrum of design and building professionals and related suppliers in the greater Truckee/North Tahoe region. The association was established in 1998 and has 402 member companies.

Source: The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe