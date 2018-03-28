Construction ramps up

Measure B construction kicked into high gear this week while students were away on spring break from Nevada Union and Bear River High School campuses.

At Nevada Union, crews with Hansen Brothers began the sidewalk paving project along Ridge Road, while tree crews removed 30 pine trees from the campus to help with line-of-sight and right-of-way issues.

At Bear River High School, Lamon Construction Company workers used excavators and road graders to work on upgrades to the track.

Inside of Bear River, construction began on the fire alarm system.

While construction started during the spring break, much of it, including the underground utility project at Nevada Union, won't be finished until the end of the school year when a second phase of Measure B construction will begin.