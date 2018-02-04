Conservation, drought cost NID $3.8M

Water conservation makes sense, but it comes at a price.

In 2015, the driest and hottest year of Northern California's recent four-year drought, Nevada Irrigation District's treated water customers conserved a record 38 percent that August, compared to benchmark 2013 levels, the district reported.

Water that was saved in 2015 cost NID $3.1 million in lost revenue, utility figures show.

In addition, NID's agricultural customers saved more than 14,000 acre-feet of water, documents show.

The drought cost NID in more ways.

Despite conservation efforts, NID still had to buy water from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in 2015 to assure enough water remained in reservoirs at the end of the year. Water remaining in the reservoirs is called "carry-over." It is "crucial in ensuring minimal supplies for public health and safety going into the next year," Operations Manager Chip Close wrote.

To ensure sufficient carry-over in 2015, NID bought 16,000 acre-feet of water from PG&E, paying $650,000, Close said.

Neither the PG&E purchase nor the loss from customer conservation was passed on to customers that year.

"It was absorbed through NID's reserves," Close said.

Trina Kleist is a Grass Valley freelance writer whose clients include Nevada Irrigation District. She may be contacted at tkleistwrites@gmail.com or 530-575-6132.