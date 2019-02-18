Conservation bill passes Senate, excites Nevada County preservation nonprofit

These days, our federal representatives are often gridlocked, mired in partisan fighting.

Last week, however, was a deviation from that norm, and it may have a large affect on California's environmental nonprofits like the Bear Yuba Land Trust.

In a rare form of bipartisanship, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted to pass a land conservation bill, protecting over a million acres of wilderness and "permanently reauthorizing a federal program to pay for conservation measures," according to the New York Times. The vote was 92 to 8 in favor.

If passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, the bill would help revive the Land and Conservation Water Fund, having a significant impact in a number of western states, including California. The Bear Yuba Land Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the environment in Northern California, is particularly excited about the demonstration of bipartisanship.

"Just seeing the Senate coming together on this is really inspiring," said Erin Tarr, co-executive director of the Bear Yuba Land Trust.

In a public statement, the nonprofit said the bill will help fund critical public spaces, noting environmental policy can be a place of true agreement and coordination.

"(The Bear Yuba Land Trust) is very encouraged to see the bipartisan support in the Senate to reauthorize this critical funding source for America's open spaces and park networks," the statement began. "It shows that conservation is a subject that can bring us all together."

The trust has collaborated with government agencies, community residents, and other nonprofits to build 30 miles of trails, and 15 miles of protected land.

Much of their work is done with support from the state and federal government, in addition to proactive residents. As Tarr explains, Nevada County gets a lot of recognition for environmental preservation efforts in part because there are many historic ranch families that want to preserve the land.

"A lot of people want to protect quality of life in our rural community," said Tarr.

While the death of the conservation bill would not cause total consternation for the nonprofit, the additional funding would provide the ability to do some extended projects, like conserving ranch land and providing more safe passage ways for migrating animals.

"We've got a lot of ranch land that we're looking to protect," said Tarr, and we want to "expand migration corridors."

Protecting a high quality of life for a rural community has become of heightened relevance with global warming speeding up the chaotic ripples to our environment.

"With climate change, it's even more important," said Tarr.

You can contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or by email at scorey@theunion.com.