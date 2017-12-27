Community Support Network meeting in Nevada City to focus on ‘self care’

The featured topic of Wednesday's Community Support Network partner meeting will be A Guide to Self Care to Start the Year Off Well.

The network traditionally devotes its first meeting of the year to self-care resources. The meeting will be filled with playful and rejuvenating activities, and provide information for continuing self-care practices, according to a release.

There will also be a Building the Network Moment agenda item to learn about Five Protective Factors and Family Cafés from Lindsay Dunckel, Executive Director, First 5 Nevada County and Community Support Network board member.

The meeting will be from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, in Nevada City. Community Support Network meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Coordinator Susan Sanford at 530-913-0270 (leave a message) or email csnncorg@gmail.com. More information is also available at http://csnnc.org/news/.

The Community Support Network of Nevada County is an inclusive, voluntary association of agencies and individuals from the Nevada County community who share a common mission: that all families in Nevada County have ready access to a well-integrated and coordinated support network that is easily available and well funded. To learn more about the Community Support Network visit http://www.csnnc.org.

Source: Community Support Network