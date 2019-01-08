Community resilience at core of group’s meetings

How we do it

Golden Road TV & Radio has been engaged in creating regional based media about the community over the last three years, according to a release.

In that time the organization has interviewed and archived over 300 individuals, events and organizations. This has now culminated in a total of over 200 hours of video content archives on the group's YouTube channel.

The next meeting is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Nevada County Tech Center, 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.

Starting in 2017 the focus became community resilience. Resilience means our ability to bounce back or reorganize and regenerate after an influencing force effects us. These forces can range from natural disasters to economic collapse or a public health crisis. The effects of these forces also effect everyone regardless of income, race, gender or religion.

Issues grange from food and water safety and security to emergency preparedness, economic development and renewable energy. Since the several fires in the area, the Alliance for Resilient Communities has been committed to looking at regional issues and a variety of possible pre-emptive solutions and timely responses.

Two hours of video content is created weekly for the group's YouTube channel and on Public Access TV.

Recommended Stories For You

The alliance has also launched The Source Directory, a working directory of individuals and organizations dedicated to the region, an informational blog and events and projects aimed at community resilience. Golden Road Productions is also now hosting a series of monthly public forum in several counties including Siskiyou, Shasta, Butte, Nevada, Placer and Sacramento. These events are live-streamed and go from 3 to 6 p.m.