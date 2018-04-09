Community rallies for What’s Up Coffee? owner Angie Buist

If you want to help: GoFundMe page

In the five years Angie Buist has owned What's Up Coffee?, she has helped causes and nonprofit groups in a myriad of ways.

Now the community is working to return the favor.

Buist announced on her Facebook page Sunday night her lease is not being renewed and she must be out of her East Main Street space by the end of June.

"I've put every ounce of love, money & energy into this little coffee shop for the last six years," Buist wrote in her post, titled "Feeling Heartbroken. "It has been my life and it was perfect."

Within hours, messages of support began flooding in. By Monday morning, longtime fan and customer Deno Hudson had launched a GoFundMe page.

"The woman does so much for the community," said Hudson. "Too often good deeds go unrewarded. We need more people like her … She gives the most out of anybody."

Buist has given time and space and energy to a staggering array of causes, including Nevada County Pets of the Homeless; Savannah's Angels, which provides clothing and related needs for babies up to teenagers; Sierra Roots; Nevada Union High School Band Boosters; fire victims; and The Friendship Club.

At her coffee shop, Buist also offers Gratitude Bowls, which feed hungry people by arranging for meals to be paid in advance.

The meeting room to the rear of What's Up Coffee? often is filled with everything from clothes for homeless teenagers to bags of dog food, collars and leashes to linens, kitchen gear and grocery gift cards for fire victims.

"For her business to fail would be a crying shame," Hudson said, explaining his decision to start an online fundraiser. "This community has a wonderful ability to pull together and do wonderful things. I knew if I put it out there, hopefully it would spark interest."

An emotional Buist on Monday credited the feedback she has gotten in the last 24 hours for restoring her spirits.

"I was kind of writing a good-bye letter," she said of her Facebook post. "I wasn't thinking of keeping (the coffee shop) going."

Now, Buist said, "I have some more hope, after seeing all the love."

Within hours, she said, some community members contacted her with possible new locations for What's Up Coffee?

"We have three months," Buist said. "I'm not ready to give up. We'll look for a new place."

