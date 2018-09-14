Community panel on getting more youth to vote

The Business and Professional Women of Nevada County will host a panel of local youth activists and others who will discuss how to motivate young people, engage them in the political process and become involved in causes surrounding social justice and politics. The event is scheduled for Sept. 19 at the Gold Country Conference Center, 1012 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Doors open at 5:30 and dinner is served at 6 p.m. Reservations and pre-payment is required and must be made online by Sept. 16 at http://bpwnevadacounty.org. The cost is $22.50 per person for dinner or $5 for the program only.

Young voter turnout could make the difference in 2018, according to many poll-watchers and political commentators. Millennials (those born between the early 1980s to the mid to late 1990s) tend to be more progressive than their forebears. While they make up almost one-third of the voting population, in the 2016 election only half of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 29 cast their ballot. For more information on the program or to learn more about the club, visit http://bpwnevadacounty.org. Newcomers and guests are welcome.