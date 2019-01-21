Community invited to ‘Last Friday Supper’ in Grass Valley

The first "Last Friday Supper" of the new year is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Dinner will be prepared by volunteers and served by Boy Scouts between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. in the Community Hall at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley.

All are invited to attend this free meal, which will include ham and bean soup, homemade corn bread, tossed green salad, dessert, milk and coffee.

The facility is wheel chair accessible and provides high chairs for the little ones. All are welcome.