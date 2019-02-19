Community invited to annual Rotary awards for 2019

The five western Nevada County Rotary Clubs will once again host their annual Rotary Community Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Foothills Event Center to honor businesses, volunteers and citizens of the year. The event will include a dinner catered by Antonio and ceremony to honor the nominees and announce the "Volunteer of the Year," "Citizen of the Year" and the "Lowell Robinson Business of the Year for 2019."

Businesses nominated for this year include Byers Enterprises, Grass Valley Dental Wellness and Volz Brothers Automotive. Nominees for "Citizen of the Year" are Bart Riebe, Mike Bratton and Jennifer Singer. Volunteer nominees are Cathy Wilcox-Barnes, John Renwick and Dr. Sarah Woerner. The public is invited to attend and join Rotarians in celebrating these nominees and a final winner in each category will be announced that evening. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online at https://gvsrotary.org/Stories/area-4-community-awards-dinner. For more information, call Dennis Geare at 530-263-1648 or email dgeare@gmail.com.