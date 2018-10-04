Community compassion in Nevada County
October 4, 2018
On Sept. 29, more than a dozen Rotarians from 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City participated in Gold Country Community Services' Senior Firewood Program. Volunteers loaded their personal trucks with firewood and delivered the firewood to low-income senior households throughout western Nevada County. The event was part of an ongoing partnership between 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City and the Gold Country Community Services Senior Firewood Program.
